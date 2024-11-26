Jaguar To Buy Back Some I-Pace EVs Because Of Fire Risk

As if Jaguar's woefully bad rebranding effort wasn't enough of a rude awakening for the Leaping Cat of Coventry, a new report published by the US auto safety regulator indicates that Jaguar Land Rover North America will reacquire no fewer than 2,760 units of the 2019 model year I-Pace. That's a whole lotta money down the drain, precious money that would have been otherwise used to accelerate Jaguar's transition from internal combustion mills to battery-electric setups. The cited report is a follow-up of recall 24V-633 from August 2024, which saw the British marque recall 2,760 vehicles over a high risk of thermal overload from the high-voltage battery. In the first instance, dealers were instructed to deploy an update designed to limit the maximum state of charge to 80 percent. Back then, JLR made it clear that a permanent remedy is under development.



