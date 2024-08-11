Jaguar To Debut Radical New Concept Car On December 2nd

Jaguar is set to enter its next era with the unveiling of a new concept car previewing its long-awaited electric GT on 2 December.

Autocar previously reported that the radical concept is due next month, and the brand has now said that the “next stage in Jaguar’s transformation” will be revealed at Miami Art Week on 2 December.

The bombshell, revealed as part of parent company JLR’s second-quarter financial presentation, confirms that we are just weeks away from getting our first taste of Jaguar’s ground-up reinvention.