Jaguar To Name New Electric Grand Tourer Next Week - How About You Pick a Name Now?

Jaguar will confirm the name of its electric grand tourer early next week, according to a report from Autocar India. It has to this point been known as the Type 00, the name applied to the dramatic concept car revealed in December 2024, and by its codename, X900. It will, however, carry a different moniker through to production. The car will mark a total reset for the British brand in both its design and engineering, but it remains to be seen whether it will inherit a historic name – as the previous F-Type followed on from the E-Type – or something new.



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