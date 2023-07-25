Jaguar To Target Millionaires With New Products

Jaguar wants to bounce back from “mediocrity” and it will do it by targeting rich American buyers with polarizing designs. That’s according to comments made to investors by JLR’s boss last month.

In a frank discussion about the huge challenge facing the storied but struggling brand, new Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell and design chief Gerry McGovern recalled how Jaguar had been successful in the 1990s, particularly in North America, when its cars were more expensive and targeted a wealthier demographic than the brand has been chasing for the past 20 years.