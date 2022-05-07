Jaguar Ushers In J-Type To Replace The Aging F-Type Sports Car

We haven't heard much from Jaguar recently, which its CEO has now claimed was by design. Apparently, the luxury British automaker is busy with a raft of all-new cars. Unfortunately, these are only planned to arrive in 2025. At that point, the shift to full-scale electrification will be in full swing but before then, a new F-Type will arrive next year as the brand's last-ever V8 sports car. And after that? What can we expect? Well, CarBuzz has discovered that Jaguar Land Rover Limited has filed a trademark application with the Canadian International Property Office (CIPO) for the name J-Type, and this offers us some clues.



Read Article