Jaguar’s radical new future has begun to take shape with its £130,000 electric four-door GT commencing on-road testing ahead of its official reveal in summer 2025. Jaguar is undergoing a huge change – ending UK sales of its entire current range of cars, ahead of a new line-up of high-end luxury electric models – with the new GT leading the way when first customer deliveries land in the second half of 2026.



Read Article