Jaguar's Rebirth Includes Targeting Only The Super Rich

Early this month Jaguar said it would kill off its entire lineup, save for the F-Pace SUV, by the end of the year. That sort of change doesn’t come lightly but the writing was on the wall for Jaguar. Its boss said the shift was due to “close to zero profitability.” The future of the brand is electric, and Rawdon Glover just provided some additional insights. Glover is Jaguar’s managing director. He’s been a part of that team for over 11 years and spent time at Volkswagen and Seat beforehand. He knows cars and has a deep appreciation for the Jaguar brand itself.



