James Bond's DB5 Sells For $3.2 Million At Christie's Auction

It’s been sixty years since Ian Fleming’s first spy movie, Dr. No., starring Sean Connery, got on the big silver screen, and Christie’s auction house and EON Productions are marking the occasion with an official two-part charity sale of “one-of-a-kind memorabilia bound to impress fans.”



The first part of the auction took place on Wednesday in London and was a real success, with a replica of the iconic Aston Martin DB5 used for the stunts in No Time to Die, the last installment of the James Bond franchise, selling for a whopping £2.92 million ($3.18 million).



The Aston Martin DB5 you see here was one of eight stunt cars designed and built specifically for the 2021 movie, but it’s the only one offered for public sale, according to Christie’s. The car is equipped with imitation machine guns behind the headlights and could be seen in the opening chase sequence through Matera, Italy.



