Jamie Lynn Spears Calls Elon A 'CAT KILLER'? Could POOR Elon's Cars Be To Blame For Such A CATastrophe?

Jamie Lynn Spears is mourning the deaths of multiple family cats. The cause? Apparent accidents involving her Tesla.



In a since-deleted video shared to the Zoey 101 star's Instagram Story, via TMZ, Jamie reveals that she's none too happy with the car manufacturer, who she claims is responsible for the deaths of an unspecified number of cats. "I know there's much bigger things going on in the world right now, but somebody's gotta let Elon Musk know that the Tesla is a secret cat killer and it's a problem that we really got to fix," she says in the video.

