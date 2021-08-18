Japan Cancels Formula 1 For Second Year In A Row Event As COVID-19 Panic Continues

The third race in Formula 1’s early fall tripleheader has been axed. Following discussions between the sport and the Japanese government, the decision was taken to cancel the race for the second year in a row.

The event, intended to take place on October 10, would have followed the Russian Grand Prix and the Turkish Grand Prix as part of a tripleheader. Formula 1 says that it’s working on the details of a revised calendar that will likely include a replacement race, though not necessarily on the same weekend.