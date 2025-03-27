Japan Consider All Possible Options To Avoid Trump Tariffs

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:06:22 PM

Views : 564 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.japantimes.co.jp

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 Japan is considering “all possible options” in response to newly announced U.S. tariffs on auto and auto part imports, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday.


“Various options are available, and we must assess which will be the most effective,” the prime minister said before an Upper House budget meeting. “At this time, we are keeping all possibilities in mind.”
 
Ishiba didn’t directly answer a question on whether new tariffs would violate a 2019 trade agreement in which Japan lowered tariffs on American pork and beef products to avoid higher duties on autos exported to the United States.


Read Article


Japan Consider All Possible Options To Avoid Trump Tariffs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)