Japan Expresses Concern That New US Tax Credits For EVs Violate International Law

Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura expressed concern to his U.S. counterpart that a new U.S. law on tax credits for electric vehicles may violate international law, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry confirmed that Nishimura expressed concerns on the law when he met U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Los Angeles on Wednesday, while Nishimura was taking part in the Indo-Pacific
Economic Framework talks, but gave no further details.
