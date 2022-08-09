Japan Expresses Concern That New US Tax Credits For EVs Violates International Law

Agent009 submitted on 9/8/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:39:26 PM

Views : 1,094 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura expressed concern to his U.S. counterpart that a new U.S. law on tax credits for electric vehicles may violate international law, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry confirmed that Nishimura expressed concerns on the law when he met U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Los Angeles on Wednesday, while Nishimura was taking part in the Indo-Pacific

Economic Framework talks, but gave no further details.



Read Article


Japan Expresses Concern That New US Tax Credits For EVs Violates International Law

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)