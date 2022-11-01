Japan Fails To Embrace Electric Vehicles - Are They Losing Their Competitive Edge?

Decarbonization and digitization have become major trends of the world economy. Will Japanese companies be able to handle this tide?



Waves of electrification are rolling up against the automobile industry. But in Japan, electric vehicles (EV) have yet to spread widely.



In April of 2021, the operation of fast chargers for electric vehicles at six roadside stations in the Wakayama Prefecture city of Tanabe in western Japan were halted, because there were not enough users to cover even the maintenance costs of the equipment. According to map company Zenrin Co. Ltd., the number of chargers across Japan at the end of fiscal 2020 dipped below that of the previous year for the first time.







