Japan Finds Increasing Charger Availability Does Not Lead To More EVs On The Road

Japan is one of the countries that was early to the EV game, with the launch of Mitsubishi i-MIEV and Nissan LEAF more than a decade ago.

The cars were supported by incentives, and the rollout of AC charging points and DC fast chargers that utilize the Japanese CHAdeMO standard (for several years the standard was spreading globally, including in Europe and North America). The massive deployment of CHAdeMO chargers, through high government subsidies, allowed Japan to increase the number of fast chargers to 7,000 around 2016.