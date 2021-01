Japan aims to get rid of all gas-powered cars and other vehicles in the next 15 years, the government announced over the holiday break. It’s part of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s green growth strategy to create around $2 trillion a year in green growth and reach net zero by 2050.

To increase the switch to electric vehicles, the Japanese government is working to cut the cost of vehicle batteries by more than half to $97 (10,000 yen) or less per kilowatt-hour by 2030.