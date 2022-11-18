Japan May Follow UK And Start Taxing Electric Vehicles

Lawmakers in Japan may change local taxes on electric vehicles as the number of EVs on local roads increases. In Japan, combustion-powered vehicles are taxed depending on their engine size at up to 110,000 yen ($789) per year. However, local authorities only tax EVs and fuel cell vehicles at 25,000 yen ($178) a year, regardless of their specifications. Nikkei Asia reports that one change being considered is to tax EVs based on their power. This is an approach adopted in some European countries and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications believes that now could be the right time to make such changes.



