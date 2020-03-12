Japan Set To Ban Sales Of ICE Vehicles In The Mid 2030s

Japan may ban sales of new combustion-engine cars by the mid-2030s in favor of hybrid or electric vehicles, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, aligning it with other countries and regions that are imposing curbs on fossil-fuel vehicles. The move would follow Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge in October for Japan to cut carbon emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050 and make the country the second G7 nation to set a deadline for phasing out gasoline and diesel vehicles in a little over two weeks.



