Japan Tears Down Chinese EV And Can't Figure Out How They Do It So Cheaply

Japan is wondering how Chinese EV makers, like BYD, build electric cars so cheaply. After tearing apart BYD’s Atto 3, an all-electric SUV, attendees at an EV seminar in Japan asked, “How can it be produced at such a low cost?”
 
The Atto 3 was BYD’s first EV to launch in Japan in January 2023. BYD’s electric SUV starts at around $30,000 (4.4 million yen).

Since then, BYD has added two of its best-selling EVs to its lineup in Japan, the Dolphin and Seal, starting at $24,500 (3.63 million yen) and $33,000 (5.28 million yen), respectively.


