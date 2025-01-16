Japan's EV Sales Were Dominated By Foreign Brands In 2024

Sales of EVs around the world have been somewhat inconsistent in 2024. While the US and China recorded strong growth, countries in Europe have reported slowdowns, with German sales crashing by 28 percent and Australia reporting similar declines.
 
Now it seems it’s Japan‘s turn, as in 2024, electric vehicle sales plummeted by a staggering 33%, marking the first decline in four years. With just 59,736 units sold, EVs now account for less than 2% of all vehicle sales in the country – an eyebrow-raising contrast to overall global markets where sales rise, albeit, in some of them, not at the rate initially anticipated by many automakers.


