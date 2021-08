The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser is proving to be so popular in Japan that some customers may have to wait 12 months before they take delivery.

Japanese publication Car Watch reports that Land Cruiser models ordered after August 2 won’t reach the hands of customers for at least one year. That’s a long time to wait for a mass-production model and comes despite the fact that deliveries in other markets, including Australia, will kick off in earnest later this year.