Japanese car manufacturers are seeing their sales tumble in China as the nation continues its rapid adoption of electric vehicles, many of which are being built by local companies.

Industry data has revealed that total sales of Japanese auto brands in China fell 32% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. Japanese firms now account for 18% of China’s new vehicle sales, down from the 20% share of 2022, the 22% share of 2021, and the 24% share of the market that they had in 2020.