Japanese Government Approves Toyota's Solid State Battery Production Plan

Toyota is expected to be one of the world’s first car manufacturers to launch a passenger vehicle powered by solid-state batteries. The company has been talking about its solid-state goals for years, but now its plans to start building cars with this battery tech have been validated by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the official start of production is set for sometime in 2026. Initial production will be very limited but it will be ramped up through 2027 and 2028, although there could still be setbacks that postpone it again. However, actual mass production is planned for “2030 and beyond,” according to a post on Toyota Times.



