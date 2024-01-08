Japanese Government Scolds Toyota For Safety Violations

On Wednesday, the Japanese government demanded that Toyota Motor Corp. make sweeping reforms after finding additional violations of the automaker’s certification protocols. The nation’s transport ministry has been coming down hard on the industry after several Japanese manufacturers were not precisely following regulatory procedures, however the current focus seems to be on Toyota.

The company was one of several Japanese companies (including Mazda, Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha) that were faulted for having submitted either incorrect or intentionally misleading information in regard to vehicle certifications. The matter became global news and the companies were subsequently investigated.