Japanese Market Turns To EVs, But JDM Automakers Aren't Ready For It

Japanese car buyers will nine out of ten times prefer buying domestic in order to support their local brands, which do usually offer the vehicles best suited to local preferences. However, as Japanese domestic market (JDM) manufacturers have fallen behind when it comes to EVs, non-JDM automakers are stepping in to meet the demand. Reuters tells the story of Narumi Abe, a 30 year-old Tokyo native who runs a company that sells farm produce. She was looking for an EV and did something that very few Japanese car buyers do (only one out of ten buyers), namely she purchased a foreign brand, after she narrowed down her choice to a Peugeot e-208 and the locally-built Honda e.







