Japanese Officials Raid Toyota-Affiliated Auto Plant After Emissions Scandal Goes Public

Japanese transport officials raided a Toyota-affiliated plant Tuesday after the company admitted to cheating on engine testing, as Toyota Motor Corp. reported it sold over 11 million vehicles in 2023 to retain its status as the world’s top car manufacturer.



Hours after the probe began at Toyota Industries Corp.’s plant in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Toyota Chair Akio Toyoda vowed to steer the company out of scandal and ensure the Japanese automaker’s group companies stick to “making good cars.”



“My job is to steer the way for where the overall group should go,” Toyoda said.





