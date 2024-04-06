Japanese Officials Raid Toyota Offices Over Cheating Scandal As Stock Tumbles

Toyota Motor Corp. stock was hit on Tuesday's trading in Japan after the Japanese auto major announced the halt of shipments and sales of three models produced in the country following certification issues and a raid at its headquarters by government officials.

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism or MLIT had said that certain automakers including Toyota, Honda Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp., Suzuki, and Yamaha Motor were found to have submitted either flawed or manipulated data when applying for certification of vehicles. However, Toyota reportedly was the only automaker to undergo an on-site inspection.

Honda shares also were down 2.4 percent in Tokyo after it reportedly disclosed that it had falsified safety certification tests following the Japanese government's actions.