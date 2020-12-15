Japanese Researchers Achieve A Breakthrough In Rechargeable Battery Technology

Researchers from the Tokyo University of Science have taken another step in the ongoing quest to bring next-generation sodium-ion batteries to market. They have achieved a higher-energy density in sodium-ion batteries than in lithium-ion batteries

So far, lithium-ion batteries hold the No. 1 spot among rechargeable batteries. Lithium-ion batteries prioritize energy density, which helps cars travel farther, over longevity or stability. They are also competitively priced and have a fast charging time. But lithium, and other minor and costly metals like cobalt and copper, are not among the earth’s most abundant materials, and their ever-increasing demand may lead to supply problems.



