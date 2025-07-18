Japanese Thieves Use The Prius As A Stealthy Recon Vehicle To Target Better Models

As with other countries around the world, car theft in Japan remains an ongoing issue, and the Toyota Land Cruiserr continues to be a prime target. For the fifth year running, it’s on pace to claim the title of Japan’s most stolen vehicle. The numbers keep rising, underscoring the SUV’s unfortunate popularity among car thieves.

But while the Land Cruiser draws the most attention, it’s not the only Toyota that’s routinely targeted, as the Prius has also secured a spot near the top of the list.