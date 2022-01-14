Japanese Verison Of The Fairlady Z Debuts At $61,000

The new Nissan Z has just been unveiled for the Japanese market where it will be dubbed the Fairlady Z. Debuting at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the Fairlady Z will go on sale in Japan from the end of June and has the same basic specifications as the North American model. Prices in the local market will start at 6,966,300 yen ($61,218).



Japanese customers will have a number of different Fairlady Z variants to choose from. The range will consist of the base Fairlady Z, the Version S, the Version ST, and the Proto Spec, each of which can be optioned with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox.



Read Article