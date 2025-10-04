Jay Leno Comes Out In Support Of California Bill To Exempt Classic Cars From Draconian Emissions Regulations

California has a long history of regulating what comes out of your tailpipe, but now, a familiar face is throwing his weight behind a bill that could loosen things up—at least for classic car enthusiasts. Jay Leno famously steers clear of politics in his comedy, which makes it all the more surprising that he was just spotted at the California State Capitol backing Senate Bill 712.

Dubbed “Leno’s Law,” the proposed legislation would exempt cars 35 years and older from smog checks, offering a small but significant carveout for vintage vehicles.