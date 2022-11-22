Jay Leno Discharged After Burn Treatment From Garage Accident

Earlier this month, world-famous comedian, television personality and passionate car collector Jay Leno was badly injured in an incident that occurred inside his Burbank garage, while he was working on one of his cars. Leno is now out of the hospital.



Leno was working on his 1907 White steam car when the incident happened. The vehicle had a clogged fuel line, which became unclogged as Leno was leaning over the bay, spraying him with gasoline. A nearby spark ignited a flame, causing third-degree burns on Leno’s face, chest and arms.



According to friends, speaking to the media the day after, Leno was lucky that another mechanic friend was on hand, and he pulled Leno to the side and was able to extinguish the flames. The star was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center for treatment, which included time in the hyperbaric chamber.



