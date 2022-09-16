Jay Leno Has An Extended Talk With Elon Musk

CNBC released a sneak peek of Elon Musk on Jay Leno’s Garage. In video clips shared with Teslarati, we get a preview of what Jay Leno and Elon Musk talk about in Leno’s upcoming episode of the show. We reported on the live Q&A Leno is holding for fans of the series earlier today.
In the first clip, Leno is with Elon Musk at Starbase where the SpaceX CEO gave Leno a tour and overview of Starship.
“The ship is about 165 feet tall,” Elon told Leno who said that he didn’t think anyone had any idea how big Starship is.
Read Article