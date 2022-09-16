Jay Leno Has An Extended Talk With Elon Musk

CNBC released a sneak peek of Elon Musk on Jay Leno’s Garage. In video clips shared with Teslarati, we get a preview of what Jay Leno and Elon Musk talk about in Leno’s upcoming episode of the show. We reported on the live Q&A Leno is holding for fans of the series earlier today.

In the first clip, Leno is with Elon Musk at Starbase where the SpaceX CEO gave Leno a tour and overview of Starship.

“The ship is about 165 feet tall,” Elon told Leno who said that he didn’t think anyone had any idea how big Starship is.