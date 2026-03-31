Jay Leno's Classic Car Bill Is Back In Front Of Lawmakers

Just like his fleet of antique cars, Leno's Law is not dead yet. The California bill that would remove emissions testing from a slightly newer generation of classic and collector cars was championed by comedian and car buff Jay Leno, but was rejected by lawmakers in September. Now it's back, with some new wording that could see it get a friendlier reception this time around. California Senate Bill 712 was called Leno's Law, because it focused on cool old cars, and the former late-night host was a massive champion of it. The bill would have made more vehicles exempt from the state's smog testing requirements, which are some of the most strict in the world. But even though the bill was less generous in terms of cars that would get exemptions than the standards that came before it, legislators voted against it.



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