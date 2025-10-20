Jeep 4xe Owners Sit And Wait After Over The Air Update Bricks Their Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:37:29 AM

Views : 842 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A bunch of Jeep Wrangler 4xe owners started their week off with a rather cruel surprise when what seemed like a routine, over-the-air software update ended up rendering a vast swath of those vehicles essentially inoperable. According to a tipster who contacted us directly, the update scrambled her 4xe’s digital brain so badly that she was unable to coax the car out of her immediate neighborhood without losing drive power:
 
“Over the weekend Jeep pushed an over the air update to wrangler 4xe models that had a major bug in it,” said our tipster, Erica. “Those who got the update had power terrain issues where their cars wouldn’t start or would lose all power mid drive (I lost power and my car shut off in the middle of the street 5x in a 2 block radius today in Aurora).”


Read Article


Jeep 4xe Owners Sit And Wait After Over The Air Update Bricks Their Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)