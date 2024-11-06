Jeep And Ford Again Deemed Most Patriotic Brands In America

Jeep, Ford, Levi Strauss, Coca-Cola and Disney are once again taking the top spots in a survey of the most patriotic brands in America.

Brand Keys' 23rd annual Most Patriotic Brands survey has identified 2024’s top 50 American brands consumers feel best embody the value of “patriotism.”

“Consumers now view everything through a political lens, so the value of patriotism is more important than ever,” says Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys, the New York-based brand loyalty and engagement research firm that conducts the annual survey.