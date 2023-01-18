Jeep Avenger EV To Begin Selling In The EU With A $45,000 Base Price

Agent009 submitted on 1/18/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:35:51 AM

Views : 456 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The baby electric Jeep, which despite not yet being released has already been crowned European Car of the Year 2023, will look to draw new customers to the US brand – now part of the giant Stellantis group – in Europe, with a particular focus on younger, female buyers.

 

A 54kWh battery, the same as is found in similarly sized Stellantis stablemates DS 3 E-Tense and Vauxhall Mokka Electric, will give a range of up to 248 miles, according to the WLTP cycle, but Jeep has previously claimed this can be as much as 342 miles depending on driving conditions. Power is sent to the front wheels via a single 154bhp, 192lb ft electric motor.



Read Article


Jeep Avenger EV To Begin Selling In The EU With A $45,000 Base Price

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)