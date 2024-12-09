Jeep Avenger Earns Reputation Not Only As A Great EV But Also A Potential Death Trap As Well

In late 2022, Jeep proudly announced its very first fully electric production vehicle - the Avenger. Intended for the European market, it gained significant momentum in rather short order based on its size and versatility, in addition to its zero emissions output and attractive pricing. It also earned multiple awards, which, in turn, helped boost its sales. But now the shine has worn off. More recently, the Jeep Avenger was put through a series of safety tests by the European New Car Assessment Program, or Euro NCAP, as it's more commonly referred to. There, the Avenger surprisingly mustered only average scores in specific areas of safety and, with the vehicle's family-related demographic paying close attention, has caused quite a stir as one of the worst performers in this year's stringent safety testing.



Read Article