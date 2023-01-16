Jeep Avenger Named Car Of The Year - Has The Automotive Press Core Gotten That Pathetic?

The COTY jurors have chosen the Jeep Avenger as “Car of the Year 2023,” besting six other nominees. In no particular order, said nominees are the Toyota bZ4X together with its Subaru-branded sibling, Peugeot 408, Kia Niro, Renault Austral, Volkswagen ID.Buzz, and Nissan Ariya.



The final voting round took place at the Brussels Motor Show, which opened its doors to the media on January 13th. Held at the Brussels Expo in the northern part of Brussels, the show will conclude on January 22nd.



