Jeep Bidding Farewell To The V8 Powered Wrangler

Stellantis may have just approved a run of several new V8 Durango variants, but the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 won't be so lucky and will say goodbye to its own V8 engine with just one special edition. According to a leaked dealer document discovered by a member of the JL Wrangler Forums, the V8-powered Wrangler will be getting a 2024 model year 'Final Edition,' and it will be somewhat scarce.



To decide which dealers will be lucky enough to offer this final edition, Stellantis will keep a close eye on sales made during January 2024, and only those who meet certain targets will get a single Final Edition allocation - yes, only one per dealer.





Read Article