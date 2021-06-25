Jeep Breaks The Silence And Reveals Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package

Following a series of rather cryptic teasers, Jeep is finally deciphering the mystery by unveiling a hardcore version of the Wrangler developed for off-road enthusiasts. A direct answer to Ford's reborn Bronco, which is finally heading to customers, the optional Xtreme Recon Package elevates the 4x4's capabilities courtesy of 35-inch tires straight from the factory for the first time. The rubber in question is a BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain tire (LT315/70R17C) and comes along with a 1.5-inch suspension lift featuring bespoke tuning for the shocks to accommodate the new tires. Fitted with the Xtreme Recon Package, the Wrangler rides on 17x8-inch beadlock wheels and features a 4.56:1 axle ratio. Jeep says these upgrades have been developed after asking customers what they want and also by observing what aftermarket tweaks they typically install.



Read Article