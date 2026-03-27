Jeep Brings In Easter With 60th Annual Moab Special Edition Concepts

The Jeep® brand is gearing up for its annual pilgrimage to Moab, Utah, bringing bold, highly capable concept vehicles to the 60th Easter Jeep Safari, running March 28 through April 5. This year, tens of thousands of enthusiasts can expect fresh ways to experience and engage with the brand’s latest innovations. The brand’s official home base returns to Walker Drug in downtown Moab, where expanded consumer activations, immersive hands-on vehicle interactions and community-focused events will anchor the celebration. “Moab isn’t just a place we visit. It’s a proving ground we honor and safeguard, a landscape we continually reinvest in, and a community we’re proud to call our second home,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. “Easter Jeep Safari has shaped the Jeep brand for decades, fueling the evolution of our 4x4 vehicles and strengthening our bond with the community and the thousands of passionate Jeep enthusiasts who return year after year. To commemorate decades of off-road pioneering, we’re showcasing an exclusive lineup of Jeep concept and production vehicles, new immersive experiences and consumer activations, all to showcase the full depth of our off-road capability and reflect the core of who we are.”



From the all-new custom Jeep 4x4 concept builds to immersive consumer activations, the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar are geared up to take over Moab, the country’s epicenter for off-roading adventures. “Partnering with the Jeep brand for our annual trip to the Easter Jeep Safari gives our Mopar designers and engineers a wonderful opportunity to put their latest ideas and innovations to the test on some of the toughest terrains we can find,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. “Moab is the perfect place to meet Jeep owners, share what we’ve been working on and showcase our expanding authentic and affiliate lineups of accessories that can help them elevate their vehicles and feel confident tackling any off-road adventure.” As part of the Jeep brand’s ongoing commitment to land stewardship and responsible off-roading, Jeep¸brand and JPP employees will once again partner with Red Rock 4-Wheelers and the Bureau of Land Management to maintain and protect local Moab trails. Every year, Jeep volunteers complete a trail restoration project that often entails cleaning up miles of trash and debris, repairing and building rock walls and fencing, and restoring areas along the route. The Jeep brand will offer 2026 Easter Jeep Safari attendees an unforgettable collection of Jeep 4x4 vehicles and experiences, including: Jeep Brand and JPP Concept Vehicles This year’s Easter Jeep Safari concept lineup is the biggest and boldest yet, showcasing all-new custom builds engineered by the Jeep brand and JPP’s resident design mavericks. The 2026 concepts honor Jeep’s 4x4 heritage and its legendary trail icons while adding a fresh dose of next-generation attitude. The result is a powerful collection that nods to the brand’s roots and previews the vehicles that will shape the future of off-roading. The following Jeep and JPP/Mopar concept vehicles will be on display at Walker Drug from Monday, March 30, to Friday, April 3.



The Jeep Wrangler Anvil 715 concept is a purpose-built vision of what an overland-focused Wrangler can be: capable, intentional and thoughtfully engineered without unnecessary bulk











The Jeep Wrangler BUZZCUT concept by JPP blends compact, sporty, two-seat design with extreme capability and expanded storage for longer adventures

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Commander concept is a stealth-leaning blend of full-size premium and real off-road function, built for drivers who want both standalone capability and the strength to tow a dedicated trail rig















Theconcept is a stealth-leaning blend of full-size premium and real off-road function, built for drivers who want both standalone capability and the strength to tow a dedicated trail rig Jeep Wrangler Laredo concept pares this Jeep 4x4 back to its core and then amplifies its character. Built on a Willys base, it highlights simplicity, mechanical feel and classic Jeep brand attitude, with subtle cues that nod toward how the Laredo line might evolve







Theconcept pares this Jeep 4x4 back to its core and then amplifies its character. Built on a Willys base, it highlights simplicity, mechanical feel and classic Jeep brand attitude, with subtle cues that nod toward how the Laredo line might evolve





The Jeep XJ Pioneer concept marks the moment the original 1984 Cherokee changed the SUV landscape, tying that legacy to 85 years of Jeep heritage and the Cherokee nameplate’s 2026 return











Theconcept marks the moment the original 1984 Cherokee changed the SUV landscape, tying that legacy to 85 years of Jeep heritage and the Cherokee nameplate’s 2026 return



