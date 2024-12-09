Jeep CEO Claims Wagonner S Will Not Hit The Market Unless It Is Perfect

The Jeep Wagoneer S will not hit the market unless its quality is perfect, the brand's CEO announced. Unveiled back earlier this year, the electric model should be launched this fall but, considering the circumstances, it may be delayed.


Jeep's CEO Antonio Filosa said he has to make sure the Wagonner S is a high-quality vehicle before it goes on the showroom floors. The anticipation is high. A study showed that the Wagoneer S is the most Google-searched EV in the US.
 
The Jeep Wagoneer S is the automaker's first electric product in North America. Europe already has the Avenger electric crossover, which has recently scored only a "mediocre" three-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.


