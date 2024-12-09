Jeep CEO Claims Wagonner S Will Not Hit The Market Unless It Is Perfect

Jeep's CEO Antonio Filosa said he has to make sure the Wagonner S is a high-quality vehicle before it goes on the showroom floors. The anticipation is high. A study showed that the Wagoneer S is the most Google-searched EV in the US.

The Jeep Wagoneer S is the automaker's first electric product in North America. Europe already has the Avenger electric crossover, which has recently scored only a "mediocre" three-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.