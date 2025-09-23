Jeep Cancels The Gladiator 4XE Hybrid Before It Gets Off The Ground

In a strategic shift that reflects broader market realities, Jeep has officially canceled its plans to produce the Gladiator 4xe, the anticipated plug-in hybrid version of its midsize pickup. The announcement marks a notable shift for Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, which has been aggressively pushing electrification across its lineup.
 
The Gladiator 4xe had been previewed as a future addition to Jeep's growing family of electrified vehicles, following the commercial success of the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe.


