Jeep Dares To Compare The Upcoming Recon To The Land Rover Defender

Jeep has a bevy of new product on the horizon, starting with the Compass—which may or may not make it to the US—and soon to be followed by the Recon. Originally scheduled to debut in 2024, the new Recon should finally show up later this year. And Jeep executives are very excited about their next off-roader.
 
In an interview with Autocar, Jeep UK's Managing Director Kris Cholmondeley expressed high hopes for the new Recon. Cholmondeley says it's the model he's "most excited about," and went on to call the Recon Jeep’s version of the latest Land Rover Defender.


