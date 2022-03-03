Jeep Dealerships Adding Woodgrain To $100,000 Grand Wagoneers - Who Should Follow The Lead?

The classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer was the OG luxury SUV. Heck, it was built in a time when those two words were mutually exclusive. It was instantly recognizable thanks to its trademark faux-woodgrain paneling, which stuck around until production ended in 1991. According to FCA North America's design chief Ralph Gilles, this was explicitly used to convey an upscale feel. Now, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer has actual luxury features that do the job. That doesn't mean everyone's okay without the paneling, of course. As Gilles predicted, the aftermarket is stepping in to deliver.



