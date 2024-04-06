Jeep Doesn't Want To Taint The Brand With An EV Wrangler

Few cars in history are as famous as the Jeep. And for nearly 40 years, Jeep has been building rugged, off-roading SUVs and calling them Wranglers. With its utilitarian simplicity, removable top and doors, the Wrangler sports a special formula that went unchallenged for years until the Ford Bronco came back just recently. This formula is special, and it's one that Jeep protects at all costs. That's exactly why the brand's first electric off-roader will be the upcoming Recon and not the Wrangler.

While the Wrangler name didn't debut until the 1980s, its layout is interwoven with Jeep's DNA. It has been since World War II. Fans who are loyal to the brand are familiar with that and they love it for what it is. According to Jeep, customers don't want that formula to change.



Read Article