Jeep Dominating The Plug In Hybrid Market With Wrangler And Grand Cherokee 4xe Models

Jeep’s entrenchment in the PHEV market has become even clearer this year. Wrangler 4xe sales increased 72 percent in the first quarter, representing 38 percent of the total for the nameplate, and it was joined at the top by another Jeep, the Grand Cherokee 4xe that went on sale in late 2022. Jeep sold 7,222 Grand Cherokee 4xe models in the quarter, accounting for 13 percent of that nameplate’s total volume.

Buyers of the two 4xe models can get a $7,500 federal tax credit only through Monday, April 17, when that amount is cut in half. Stellantis said the vehicles will remain eligible for up to $7,500 on leases.