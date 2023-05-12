Jeep Drops Renegade From The Lineup For 2024

The Renegade will not make it as a 2024 model in the United States and Canada. The crossover is, until the end of 2023, the brand’s entry-level. It currently starts at $28,445.

For the money, customers get the Latitude trim, which brings the vehicle in white (the only paintwork which does not involve any cost), 17-inch aluminum wheels, and four-wheel drive. There are cloth bucket seats on board, while drivers get the Uconnect 4C NAV displayed on an 8.4-inch touchscreen.

The model is powered by a 1.3-liter turbo engine, capable of delivering 177 horsepower (179 PS) and 210 lb-ft (284 Nm) to all four wheels. The power unit is linked to a nine-speed automatic transmission.



