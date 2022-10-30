Jeep Gives The Wrangler Faithful A Halloween Present With A Return Of The Great PUNK'N?

2023 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 4xe in limited-run Punk’n exterior paint color



With Halloween right around the corner, the Jeep® brand is announcing an eye-catching treat, bringing back the Punk'n exterior paint color for a limited time as an available option on all 2023 Jeep Wrangler models.



Named after the festive fall fruit for which it shares its color, Punk'n is a brilliant orange that brings customization and charisma to Wrangler's unique lineup of vivid special-run colors. Originally offered on the Jeep Wrangler from the 2018 to 2020 model years, Punk'n makes an anticipated return to the 2023 model-year exterior color palette.



"Bringing back Punk'n right around Halloween is a great time to relaunch this confident and custom color on the iconic Jeep Wrangler," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Like other special-run colors for Wrangler, Punk'n appeals to a huge enthusiast following because it's authentic, inspiring and bold, much like the Jeep community."







Priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $695, the Punk'n exterior paint option is available for order now and will be offered for a limited time on all 2023 Wrangler models, including Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392.





* Punk'n returns to Jeep® Wrangler exterior color palette following a three-year hiatus

* Now open for orders, the special-run color straight from the factory is available on all 2023 Jeep Wrangler models for a limited time

* Punk'n is the sixth special-run color available on the current generation of Wrangler, following such standout shades as Tuscadero, Gecko and Gobi







